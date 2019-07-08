Kenneth Norval Richardson, a resident of Gordon, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. He was 66. Memorial services for Kenneth will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Victory Fellowship Church with Pastor Jason Duren and Loran Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Kenneth was born April 14, 1953 in Middletown Ohio to the late Floyd Keller Richardson and Loretta Carpenter Richardson. He moved to Bradenton, Florida at an early age and later met the love of his life there. They moved to Alabama in 1984 and Kenneth worked as a dispatcher for Southern Ag and Summerford Truck Lines. He was a member of Victory Fellowship Church and enjoyed farming and hand milking his cows. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Eva Lavirty Richardson; children, Loran and Pam Richardson, Amanda and Rob Ito; grandchildren, Lizzy Kate, John Keller, Piper and Maya; siblings, David and Judy Richardson, Bob Richardson and Pam and Tim Riley.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.