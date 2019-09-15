Elizabeth Mims Riley, a resident of Dothan, died Friday morning, September 13, 2019 at her residence. She was 93. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 16, 2019, in Gardens of Memory between Headland and Dothan, with the Reverend Billy Rich officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Baptist Church, 423 East Cottonwood Rd., Dothan, AL 36301 or to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, P.O. Box 1170 Dothan, AL 36302. Elizabeth Riley was born and reared in the Echo Community in Dale County, daughter of the late Richard Mims and Mary Elizabeth Smoot Mims. She was a graduate of the Dale County High School in Ozark and received her B.S. Degree in Education from Troy University. She furthered her education in Social Studies from the University of Florida in Gainesville. Mrs. Riley retired from the Okaloosa County School System in Ft. Walton Beach, FL as a Social Studies teacher. In earlier years, she taught at Carroll High School in Ozark. She was a member of the Southside Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Riley and a son, Victor Mims Riley. Surviving relatives include two grandchildren, Samantha Riley Cormier and Desiree Riley; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Sara Mims Cherry (Johnny Mack), Dothan; two nieces, Marilyn Cherry Chancey (Scott), and Sharon Cherry Trujillo (Henry), two great nieces, Athens Trujillo and Cheyenne Trujillo. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.