SFC Henry Kim Riley, (RET U.S. Army) a resident of Kinsey, passed away on July 7, 2019. He was 62 years old. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with full military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

