SFC Henry Kim Riley, (RET U.S. Army) a resident of Kinsey, passed away on July 7, 2019. He was 62 years old. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with full military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Riley was born in Dothan, Alabama on April 25, 1957 and moved to Panama City, Florida at an early age. He joined the U.S. Army and served his country for 20 years of active duty until he retired in 1995. Henry was a very devoted grandpa and would always get the grandchildren most anything they wanted. Henry loved family gatherings on the 4th of July and New Year's. He had a big heart and was a faithful giver to St. Jude's Children's hospital. Henry loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed Alabama football and NASCAR, he was a huge fan of Jeff Gordon. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Riley and Voncille Sims and 3 brothers. He is survived by his children, Tino Kleiss, Danny Riley, Rebecca (Josh) Enfinger, and Deborah Riley; the mother of his children, Brigitte Riley; 10 grandchildren; a step-brother, Danny (Marsha) Hopkins; a sister Barbara (Steve) Wilkerson; a very special friend, Ruth Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
