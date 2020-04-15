Phillip L. Rister, age 73, died Thursday, April 8, 2020, in Durham, North Carolina. Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, a family graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the Blackwood Church Cemetery, near Headland. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

