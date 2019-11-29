Laurjean W. Rivenbark of Hartford passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home. She was 86 years old. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 29, 2019 in Hartford City Cemetery under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Hartford. Laurjean was born on December 15, 1932, in Hartford, Alabama, to Marvin and Exie Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Rivenbark; sister, Martha Sue Wood; brother, Burl Mercer; grandson, Albert Bettis; and son-in-law, James Cowart. She is survived by her children, Laura Cowart, William Rivenbark, and Marvin (Laura) Rivenbark. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Quintin Bettis, Ashley (Peter) Ramsey, Stewart (Madison) Rivenbark, Spencer Rivenbark and Sawyer Rivenbark; great grandchildren, Keltin, Trey, Gray and Brooks Bettis, Clark Ramsey and Bryce Rivenbark; two nieces, Margaret (Rodney) Hendrix and Jenny (Al) Gilmore; one daughter-in-law, Cathy Rivenbark and one brother-in-law, David Rivenbark.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.