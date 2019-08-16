Mrs. Patricia A. Bennett Rivers, age 77 passed away on August 11, 2019; visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 1 PM at the Park Chapel AME Church in Dothan, AL; burial will be follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

