Darryel Lee Roberds, (U.S. Navy, Ret.) 81, a resident of Dothan, passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at his home. A private Celebration of Life will be held later for family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32256 Mr. Roberds was born June 16, 1939 in Leachville, Arkansas and grew up there. After high school graduation, he entered the U. S. Navy and while there, earned his Bachelor's degree at the University of Mississippi. He then attended flight school and was commissioned. Later, he earned his Master's at the University of Arkansas. After his military retirement, he continued his education at Old Miss where he earned his PhD. Mr. Roberds then began his teaching career and worked at Arkansas Tech University, Jacksonville State in Alabama and Troy University Dothan prior to his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Linda Roberds of Dothan; two children, Stephanie Roberds of Malibu, California and D. Lee Roberds (Cindy) of Dothan; two grandsons, Jeremy Roberds of Des Moines, Iowa and Andrew Roberds, Guam, U. S. Navy; several nieces and nephews.

