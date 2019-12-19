Dr. Leonard Harold Roberts, a resident of Dothan, passed away on December 17,2019. He was 85. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request for donations to be made to the ASPCA. Dr. Roberts was born on April 13, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to the late George and Katie Shaw. Dr. Roberts served in the U.S. Airforce from 1956 to 1963. He then worked for a New York publishing company from 1963 to 1970. After, he decided to pursue a career in education which he would do for the next 40 years. During his teaching career, he would teach at Raiford State Prison and Troy University at the Dothan campus as a Graduate Professor. Dr. Roberts had many stories he loved to share with family about his time in New York. One of his favorite pastimes was feeding the geese and turtles in his neighborhood. He also enjoyed writing poems and reading books. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nellie Roberts of Dothan; and his stepson and wife, Jim and Dana Clark. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
