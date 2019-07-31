Mrs. Betty Jean Armstrong Roberts, age 81, of Clio, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in a Montgomery hospital. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at New Hope Christian Church; with Rev. Cooper Stinson and Rev. Robert Parnell officiating. Burial will follow in the Concord Church Cemetery; with Keahey Funeral Home of Clio directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services (10:00 A.M.) at the church. Mrs. Roberts is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Ed) Kirkland; one brother, Wayne (Gloria) Armstrong; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband (50 plus years) Holman Roberts; and her daughter, Robin Stinson. Mrs. Roberts and her late husband, Holman Roberts owned and operated Roberts Hardware in Clio for many years. www.keaheyfuneralhome.com
