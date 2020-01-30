Sara Ellen Roberts, 86, passed away at a local hospital surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 29,2020. She was born in Anniston, AL., on November 9, 1933 to the late William Robertson and Frances (Stephens) Robertson, and grew up in nearby Oxford, AL. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Dothan, AL. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6 PM 8 PM at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters: Ruth Golson and Alice Dishman; and her niece: Emily Armistead. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years: Kenneth Roberts, children: Bill (Brenda) Roberts, and Amy (Joe) Woods; grandchildren: Olivia (Jesse) Foreman, and Jonathan (Abby) Roberts; great-grandchildren: Emma, Jude, Bennett, and Jessa Foreman, her niece: Carolyn Pope and many loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to Presbyterian Home for Children: 905 Gertrude Michaels Drive Talladega, AL., 35160.
Roberts, Sara
