William Carl (Bill) Roberts, a resident of Daleville, AL passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 62. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Jones officiating. Burial with military honors and masonic rites will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1-3 pm. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Melanie Roberts Chisolm Memorial Band Scholarship, c/o All In Credit Union, PO Drawer 8, Daleville, AL 36322. Mr. Roberts was born on February 5, 1958 in Stuttgart, Germany. Military was a large part of his life; he joined the US Army and served as a flight traffic control operator. He went to Flight School in 1981 and became a Warrant Officer. He flew Cobra and Apache Helicopters and proudly served during Desert Storm. Mr. Roberts served his country for 20 years before retiring in 1996. He loved to travel throughout the United States but loved visiting Germany, Italy, and Ireland. Mr. Roberts was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Enterprise, AL. He was a huge Auburn fan, he loved attending the games and cheering the Tigers to victory. Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Wilma Roberts, his daughter, Melanie Roberts Chisolm, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, TJ and Opal Limbaugh. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Debra Roberts; his daughter, Jeri (Lee) Helton; his 2 grandchildren, Meghan Helton and Zachary Helton; his 2 sisters, Anne Roberts and Carla (Jimmy) Chambers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thank you to Covenant Hospice of Dothan for their care and support. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

