William Carl (Bill) Roberts, a resident of Daleville, AL passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 62. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Jones officiating. Burial with military honors and masonic rites will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1-3 pm. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Melanie Roberts Chisolm Memorial Band Scholarship, c/o All In Credit Union, PO Drawer 8, Daleville, AL 36322. Mr. Roberts was born on February 5, 1958 in Stuttgart, Germany. Military was a large part of his life; he joined the US Army and served as a flight traffic control operator. He went to Flight School in 1981 and became a Warrant Officer. He flew Cobra and Apache Helicopters and proudly served during Desert Storm. Mr. Roberts served his country for 20 years before retiring in 1996. He loved to travel throughout the United States but loved visiting Germany, Italy, and Ireland. Mr. Roberts was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Enterprise, AL. He was a huge Auburn fan, he loved attending the games and cheering the Tigers to victory. Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Wilma Roberts, his daughter, Melanie Roberts Chisolm, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, TJ and Opal Limbaugh. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Debra Roberts; his daughter, Jeri (Lee) Helton; his 2 grandchildren, Meghan Helton and Zachary Helton; his 2 sisters, Anne Roberts and Carla (Jimmy) Chambers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thank you to Covenant Hospice of Dothan for their care and support. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.