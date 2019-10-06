Marie Elise Robie, 84, passed away Thursday, October 3rd at Wesley Place in Dothan, Alabama. Marie was born April 9, 1935 in Meadville, PA the daughter of Leon and Katherine Nageotte. She and her husband Donald Robie raised their family in Oak Ridge, TN. They have three children, Cheryl Robie Tarrant and husband Pitt Tarrant of Dothan AL, David Robie and wife Karen of Huntsville AL, Kevin Robie and wife Pam (who passed in 2017) of Los Angeles CA; along with three grandchildren Michael Robie and wife Bridget, Jenna Robie, and Ariana Gabison. When her husband of 60 years passed in 2017, she moved to Dothan, AL where she was happily surrounded by family and friends. Marie was an artist and animal lover with a joyful spirit. She is admired for her courage, strength and sense of humor in dealing with Multiple Sclerosis. Special thanks to the staff of Martin Wing at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle for making her feel happy and at home. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 3 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm to 2:30 pm at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, TN. In lieu of memorials contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by mail or phone. P.O. Box 4527, New York, New York 10163, 1-800-344-4867. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
