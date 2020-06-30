Mrs. Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Bantel Robinson, 99, passed away on June 21, 2020 at her home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Robinson; father and mother, Fritz and Myrtle Bantel of Murphysboro, lllinois, and two brothers who died in infancy (Freddie and Jackie). She is survived by her son, Joseph Allen Robinson (Suzy) Tuscaloosa, daughter, Judy Smith (Steve) Louisville, Ky, granddaughters, Jennifer Dailey (Tuscaloosa), Sarah Carr (Atlanta), and Stephanie Dailey (seattle), and great granddaughter Katelyn Dailey. Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church in Enterprise for over 60 years and participated in the choir for 50 of those years. Betty will be buried in Enterprise, Alabama beside her husband. Everyone will remember Betty by her beautiful and contagious smile and the joyful and grateful attitude that she displayed wherever she went. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank the wonderful members of Enterprise First United Methodist Church for their years of caring and compassion. Betty dearly loved her friends there. ln lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church of Enterprise. Sunset Funeral Home of Northport, AL, (205) 345-2900, is in charge of arrangements.
