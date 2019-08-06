Karen Monza Robinson, age 63 of Brundidge, Alabama passed away August 4, 2019, at home. Services will be held on Wednesday, August 7,2019, at 2:00 pm at Moundville United Methodist Church with Rev. Billy Gaither officiating and Magnolia Chapel South directing. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. www.magnoliafh.com
