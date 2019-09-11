Mr. Melvin Kenneth Robinson, 74, a resident of Ozark, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, following an extended battle with lung cancer. Funeral services for Mr. Robinson will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019, from St. Rose Baptist Church in Skipperville with Reverend Jerry Bennett officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

