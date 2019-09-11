Mr. Melvin Kenneth Robinson, 74, a resident of Ozark, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, following an extended battle with lung cancer. Funeral services for Mr. Robinson will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019, from St. Rose Baptist Church in Skipperville with Reverend Jerry Bennett officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Breaking
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.