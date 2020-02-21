Rose Marie Robke of Enterprise passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was 82. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church with Father Gallagher officiating and Father Zachary Greenwell assisting. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:00 p.m. and continue until time of service. Rose Marie was born June 3, 1937 to the late George and Helen Hoffmann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry F. Robke, daughter, Margaret Johnson and son, Daniel Robke. She was very active at St. John Catholic church where for many years she coordinated the prayer chain, she enjoyed raising money for Relay of Life, and she loved the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues and Auburn. She always compared herself to Estelle from the Golden Girls and now she will always have her purse on her arm. She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Steve) Nagy; grandchildren, Jeremy Nagy (Paige) and Ryan Nagy; and great-grandchild, Henry Nagy. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Robke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries