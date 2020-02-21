Rose Marie Robke of Enterprise passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was 82. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church with Father Gallagher officiating and Father Zachary Greenwell assisting. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:00 p.m. and continue until time of service. Rose Marie was born June 3, 1937 to the late George and Helen Hoffmann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry F. Robke, daughter, Margaret Johnson and son, Daniel Robke. She was very active at St. John Catholic church where for many years she coordinated the prayer chain, she enjoyed raising money for Relay of Life, and she loved the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues and Auburn. She always compared herself to Estelle from the Golden Girls and now she will always have her purse on her arm. She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Steve) Nagy; grandchildren, Jeremy Nagy (Paige) and Ryan Nagy; and great-grandchild, Henry Nagy. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Chipley woman dies in accident after airborne deer enters windshield
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Dothan man sentenced to 14 years in shooting death of friend, seeks probation
-
Alabama House okays proposed teacher retirement change
-
Three years after Amanda Bond’s body was found, the family still waits for justice to be served
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.