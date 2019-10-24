Linda R. Rodgers of Enterprise, AL passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her home. She was 76. The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Enterprise on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Brockton High School, 210 Tyler Street, New Brockton, AL 36351 or First Baptist Church, 106 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. Mrs. Rodgers was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell "Wink" Rodgers; her husband Paul L Sawyer, Jr; her parents, John Pierce and Addie Ramsey; 4 brothers, John Ramsey, Harry Ramsey, Jimmy Ramsey and Tommy Ramsey; 1 sister, Willie Jean Cordle. Survivors include her sons, J.P. Sawyer (Keely) and Matt Rodgers (Stacy) of Enterprise; grandchildren, Ella Sawyer, Lint Sawyer, Brack Sawyer and Liam Rodgers of Enterprise; sister, Reba Blissitte (Jon); brother-in-law, Ed Cordle of New Brockton; sisters-in-law, Sara Ramsey of Enterprise and Betty Ramsey of Enterprise; several loving nieces and nephews. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
