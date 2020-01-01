Pastor James Silas Ronk, a resident of Ariton, died Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 at his home. He was 82. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Service information

Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
