Mrs. Martha Dillard Ruble, a resident of Ozark, died Friday morning, December 13, 2019, in an Ozark nursing home. She was 101. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held in the Post Oak United Methodist Church Cemetery with Mr. Eddie Holland officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
