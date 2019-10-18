Nancy Randolph Ruddell went home to be with the Lord early Wednesday afternoon after a years-long illness. Tom, her husband of 56 years, was at her side. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Dothan with visitation in the Sanctuary starting at 2 pm. Private burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church PCS Tuition Aid Fund or to Wiregrass Hope Group. Born in Connecticut, June 29, 1935, Nancy was the daughter of Elwood and Bess Randolph. She accepted Christ and was baptized at Stratfield Baptist Church. Two years after graduating from Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA, Nancy moved from Connecticut back to Pennsylvania and became a feature writer for The Morning Call newspaper in Allentown where she met Tom. On January 5, 1963, they were married in Connecticut. In 1965, with their first child on the way, Nancy became a full-time wife and mother. When daughter Jennifer and son Geoffrey were well-along in school, Nancy did volunteer work both at Calvary Baptist Church in Allentown and in the community, including heading a major fund-raiser for the regional hospital. The family moved to Tampa in 1983 where Nancy was active in the community. She served a term as president of Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church's Women of the Church and as a core leader in the Community Bible Study. Jennifer married Rickey Crowe in Tampa and moved to the Dothan area. Two grandchildren were added to the family, Jarrett, now living in Texas, and Cassandra who was married last month to Charlie Toole of Geneva. Geoffrey, after moving to Central Oregon, married Julia Marshall and two more grandsons were added to the family, Milo and Charlie. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws in Connecticut, South Carolina, Colorado, and Alaska. Nancy and Tom retired to Dothan in 1998 where they made many friends at Westwood and First Presbyterian Churches. Nancy also joined the Community Bible Study's women's class at Calvary Baptist Church and was active in a variety of other Bible classes and studies. The family is thankful for all the loving care the Lord provided for Nancy through doctors, loving private-duty nurses, and after her end-stage diagnosis in September 2018, Kindred Hospice. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.