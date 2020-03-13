Micky Rushing, 73, of Dothan passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held 11 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Teresa Seevers officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home for 1 hour prior to the service. Micky was born on September 29, 1946 in Pensacola, FL and lived his early years in Montgomery, AL. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, he joined the National Guard where he served for six years. Before moving to Dothan, he was in the construction business and was a restaurant owner in Panama City, FL. Micky was employed with Durden Outdoor Signs for over 30 years and retired in 2018. He had a big heart, loved people and was very generous. One of his greatest joys was cooking for his family and other large gatherings. Micky was a very colorful person who loved football, politics and spending time with his family and friends. Micky was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elise Rushing; his brother, David Randall Rushing; and his sister, Marinette Rushing Phillips. Survivors include special family friends, Susan Loftin, Davis Loftin, and Melissa (Craig) Loftin Butler; grandchildren, Elizabeth Butler and Andrew Butler; his brother, Terry M. Rushing; two nephews, Brian (LeaAnn) Anderson and Chad (Meagan) Anderson; several great-nieces and nephews, Brady Anderson, Eli Anderson, Annabelle Anderson and Calhan Anderson. The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice and Wiregrass Home Health for the care and support for Micky over the past two months. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home: www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

