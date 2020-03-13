Micky Rushing, 73, of Dothan passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held 11 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Teresa Seevers officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home for 1 hour prior to the service. Micky was born on September 29, 1946 in Pensacola, FL and lived his early years in Montgomery, AL. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, he joined the National Guard where he served for six years. Before moving to Dothan, he was in the construction business and was a restaurant owner in Panama City, FL. Micky was employed with Durden Outdoor Signs for over 30 years and retired in 2018. He had a big heart, loved people and was very generous. One of his greatest joys was cooking for his family and other large gatherings. Micky was a very colorful person who loved football, politics and spending time with his family and friends. Micky was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elise Rushing; his brother, David Randall Rushing; and his sister, Marinette Rushing Phillips. Survivors include special family friends, Susan Loftin, Davis Loftin, and Melissa (Craig) Loftin Butler; grandchildren, Elizabeth Butler and Andrew Butler; his brother, Terry M. Rushing; two nephews, Brian (LeaAnn) Anderson and Chad (Meagan) Anderson; several great-nieces and nephews, Brady Anderson, Eli Anderson, Annabelle Anderson and Calhan Anderson. The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice and Wiregrass Home Health for the care and support for Micky over the past two months. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home: www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Walmart employee accused of stealing over $1K in fraudulent returns
-
Dothan attorney seeks resolution for Rehobeth Elementary teachers
-
Dothan officer dragged by vehicle operated by impaired driver
-
As cases surround Alabama, Dothan hospitals start screening for coronavirus
-
Houston County man could receive early release
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.