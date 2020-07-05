Ronald Rusich, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at a local hospital. He was 85. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Kyle Gatlin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9-10 am. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

