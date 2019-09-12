Mr. Bernard Russ funeral service will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Unity Funeral Home Chap el at 4:30 P.M. with Pastor Eric Russ officiating. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.
