Mrs. Carolyn Yeomans Russ of Dothan passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 79. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home with Rev. James Register officiating. Interment will follow in the Hurricane United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Russ was born August 4, 1940 in Geneva County to the late Mitchell and Agnes Ruth McKnight Yeomans. Carolyn was a woman of faith, a member of Hurricane United Methodist Church, and attended Taylor Assembly of God Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, a son, Billy Leavern Brown, husbands: Billy M. Brown and Walter B. Russ; brother, Robert Emmett Yeomans all preceded her death. Survivors include her children: Tracey Wallace (Danny), Karla Crosby (Chris), Johnnie Ward (Wanda), Culey Ward (Charlotte), Wayne Ward (Marie) and Dale Ward; siblings: Marie Yohn, Janice Davis, Willard Yeomans, and Roger Dale Yeomans; 21 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
