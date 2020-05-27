On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Charles H. Ryder, Sr., passed away peacefully at his home, with his four-legged companion and best friend, "Molly" by his side. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 5pm until 7pm Friday evening, May 29, 2020 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care. Celebration of Life services will be held at 7pm following the gathering with Reverend Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. Charles was born in Patterson, New Jersey on February 16, 1943 to the late Charles Edward and Florence Rose Stuart Ryder. He was a great and proud dad to his two boys and a very loving, devoted husband to his dear wife, with whom he is now together with again. Charles was a great mentor and instilled a great work ethic in his sons. Proudly and honorably, Charles served his country in the United States Marine Corp from 1962- 1967. After receiving an honorable discharge, he served on the Portland Police Department from 1968 until 1971. He then went to work with Brockway Smith, a job he worked extremely hard at and eventually retired from. Known for his sense of humor and quick wit, Charles had his own "fancy" vocabulary and loved going hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Ryder and a son, Mike Ryder. Left to survive and cherish his memory is his son, Charles "Chuck" Ryder, Jr.; four grandsons, Carson Clifford, Tyler Ryder, Colby Ridge and Shane Ridge; a granddaughter, Celeste Ryder; three sisters, Katherine Rose Shevlin, Susan LaForge and Florence "Bea" Babcock, with whom Charles had a very special, loving bond with. Also left to survive is several nieces and nephews. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
