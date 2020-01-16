Bertha Mae Byrd Ryles, age 100 of Hartford, Alabama died January 13 at Dothan's Southeast Health Medical Center. She is survived by a son, Tim Cody Ryles, Ph.D., and his wife Jennifer Susan Ryles of Brunswick, Georgia; son-in law Oscar Hughes of Hartford; grandchildren Michael Allen Hughes of Birmingham; Rene Ryles-Endres of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; Andrea Neeley Ryles of Tucker, Georgia; Heather Auld Wilson (Adam) of Atlanta; two great grandchildren Cody Ryles-Endres of Santa Rosa Beach and Liam Reid Wilson of Atlanta, along with numerous relatives throughout the Wiregrass area. Visitation is set for Friday evening, January 17th, from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home, 12118 East State Highway 52, Hartford. Funeral services will begin 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 18 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 873 N Shiloh Road, also in Hartford. Burial will be at the Hartford cemetery. The home of Oscar Hughes, 10975 County Road 41 (The Farm) is the location for family visits prior to visitation hours. Mrs. Ryles was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Cody Ryles, and daughter Betty Sue Ryles Hughes. Bertha Mae Byrd Ryles is the daughter of Acrel Monroe Byrd (1887-1953) and Sarah Gertrude Collins Byrd (1892-1926). Her Byrd siblings, all deceased, were Acrel Lewis; Otis Clinton; J.T.; Alma Bernell; Sara Bessie and Julius Henry.
Ryles, Bertha Mae Byrd
