Dianna S. Sachs, a resident of Marianna, Florida, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence. She was 84. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dianna Sachs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

