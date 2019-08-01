ABBEVILLE. . .Jean Steakle "Jeannie" Sadler, a resident of Twin Magnolias Assisted Living, Abbeville, died late Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. She was 92. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 4, 2019, in the Headland United Methodist Church with Reverend Misty Barrett and Darden Kirby officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday in the Family Life Center of the church. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Headland United Methodist Church "Building Fund", 103 West King Street, Headland, AL 36345. Mrs. Sadler was born in Harvey, Illinois daughter of the late A. C. Clapp and Ethel Turner Clapp. She lived in Cabery, Illinois, Houston, Missouri, Ashford, Ringgold, Georgia and Headland before moving to Twin Magnolias seven years ago. While living in Missouri, she enjoyed the family cattle farm and volunteered at the hospital in Branson. In earlier years, she and her husband owned and operated Sadler's Service Station in Cabery, Illinois. She was a member of the Headland United Methodist Church. She accepted God as her savior when she was twelve years old and was baptized in the First Christian Church in Harvey, Illinois. Mrs. Sadler was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Howard "Fritz" Sadler. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Susan J. Schelble, Hilton Head, SC; and Nancy Lee Knittel (Ed), Mahomet, Illinois; a son, J. D. Sadler (Laura), Headland; five grandchildren, Alison York (Garret), Amber Garrison (Neal), Adam Knittel (Erika), Cameron Sadler and John Garret Sadler; three great-grandchildren, Gracie Ecker, Grant Garrison and Driggs Knittel. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
