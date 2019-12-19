Charles (Chuck) R. Saker, Jr., a resident of Ashford, AL passed away on Thursday, December 12 at the age of 74. Services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Wayside Baptist Church in Ashford at 2 P.M.
Charles (Chuck) R. Saker, Jr., a resident of Ashford, AL passed away on Thursday, December 12 at the age of 74. Services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Wayside Baptist Church in Ashford at 2 P.M.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.