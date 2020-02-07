Linda Blankenship Sanders, a resident of Abbeville, died early Thursday morning, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home. She was 67. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of Abbeville with Reverend Ryan Johnson and Dr. Roger Richards officiating and a eulogy to be given by Janice Pitchford. Burial will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 P.M. Saturday in the Family Life Building of First Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Abbeville, P.O. Box 606, Abbeville, AL 36310. Linda Sanders was born and reared in Henry County, near the Bertha Community, daughter of the late Perry Webster Blankenship and Flossie Cook Blankenship. She was a 1970 graduate of Abbeville High School and attended Wallace Community College where she received an Associates Degree in Nursing. Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Abbeville. In earlier years, she was employed by the Henry County Nursing Home and WestPoint Stevens. Linda was also formerly employed at the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant as the Occupational Health Nurse, a program she established. In later years, Linda worked as a Registered Nurse at the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility and retired as a nurse from the Vivian B. Adams School in Ozark. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Blankenship, Perry Blankenship and Mike Blankenship and a brother in law, LaDon Stinson, Jr. Surviving relatives include her husband, Michael Howard Sanders, a daughter, Kristie Sanders Chambers (Kennon), Headland; and a son, David Sanders, Bertha Community; a grandson, Will Chambers; several nieces and nephews; a sister, Ann Deloney (Derrell), Harvest, AL; sisters-in-law, Alice Blankenship, Bertha Community; LaDonna Bradley (Billy), Headland; a brother-in-law, Rex Sanders (Billie), Seneca, SC; father-in-law and mother-in-law, LaDon and Ruby Grace Stinson, Abbeville. Serving as active pallbearers will be Kevin Blankenship, Scott Blankenship, Eric Blankenship, Bobby Blankenship, Ashley Sanders, Matthew Deloney, Lee Deloney, Ben Deloney and Darden Kirby. The family would like to express their appreciation to caregivers, Katrina Kennedy Murphy and Leah Hines for the loving care and kindness shown to Linda during her illness. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
Sanders, Linda Blankenship
