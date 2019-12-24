Sara June Sanders, a resident of Dothan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was 91. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Dothan with Rev. Rob Oates officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

