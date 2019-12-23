Glenda Lee Hughes Sanderson, a resident of Columbia, Alabama died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at her residence. She was 68. Graveside memorial services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial cemetery. Glenda was born August 12, 1951 in Houston County, Alabama to the late George and Bertha Gilley Hughes. She was a lifelong resident of Houston County and worked 25 years as an Accountant for Mike's Pharmacy. Glenda enjoyed camping but her true love was her grandchildren and being with them. Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Patricia Hughes and a brother, Roy Hughes. Survivors include her husband, Larry Sanderson; son, Harold Birge (Leala); step daughter, Kimberly Perkins; grandchildren, Macy Lee, Cade Joseph, Henry and Cora Birge; brothers, Geroge Wallace Hughes (Marie) and Louie Earl Hughes. www.southernheritagefh.com
Sanderson, Glenda Lee Hughes
To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Sanderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.