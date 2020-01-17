Sammy Sansom, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 at Flowers Hospital, surrounded by family. Sammy was born to Arnold and Myrtle (Morgan) Cleveland on Dec 10, 1928 in Gadsden, AL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Claude Sansom, a brother and three sisters. Sammy was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Dothan for 54 years, singing in the choir until age 86. During the 55 years she lived in Dothan, Sammy was a (founding) member of Dothan Mothers Club, Dothan Garden Club, enjoyed extensive international travel, Sunday school, activities at the Dorothy Quick Center, and watching Auburn Tigers Football. Sammy is survived by her sons Russell, Scott (Neal), Lee (Anne), Jon (Linda), brothers Jerry and Doug Cleveland, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and countless other friends and family. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church, 300 W Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301 on Saturday, Jan 18, from 10 a.m. until service begins at noon. She will be laid to rest in Gadsden, AL aside her husband, Claude. Please consider a donation to FBC Dothan Sanctuary Renovation Fund as an alternative to flowers.
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
First Baptist Church
300 Main Street
Dothan, AL 36301
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM
First Baptist Church
300 Main Street
Dothan, AL 36301
