Mrs. Myrtis Myrl Sasser of Dothan passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was 95. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb. Interment will follow in the Bay Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Mrs. Sasser was born May 9, 1924 in Holmes County, Florida to the late James W. and Binnie Payne Phillips. In addition to her parents, her husband, Jessie B. Sasser; sisters: Nettie Cook, Nellie Kirkland, Mae Smith, Jane Palmer, Marie Harris, Bobbie Jean Shirah, Cora Turner, and Margie Hicks; and brother, Johnny L. Phillips all preceded her in death. Survivors include, children: Hazel Fassnacht (Frank), and Wayne Sasser (Barbara); grandchildren: Donna Stetler, Michael Sasser, Michelle Morris, and Mark Sasser; thirteen great grandchildren; sister, Betty Smith; special friends, Sue Gentle, Evie Riley, and Helen Pynes; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Kindred Hospice for the love and care given to Mrs. Sasser during her illness. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
