James Michael Sawyer, a residence of Slocomb, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 60 years old A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11 am. Mr. Sawyer was born on March 31, 1959 in Atlanta, Georgia and lived the early years of his life there. He graduated from Rockdale County High School in 1977. James worked for Professional Body Shop in Enterprise, AL for more than 30 years as an Auto Body Painter. He would spend his Saturday's going to the beach with his "beach family" and playing golf with his friends on Sundays. He enjoyed going to the casino and playing poker. He was a loving and caring "Pa" to his grandkids and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Mr. Sawyer was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Mary Sawyer; his wife, Sherri Sawyer; his brother, Christopher Paul Sawyer; and one of his best friends, Ricky Taylor. Survivors include his Son, Brian (Tiffany) Childree; his granddaughter, "Sissy" Dalyas Childree; grandson, Tristian Childree; his sister, Kay (Johnny) Helms; two nephews, Chad and Travis Helms; one niece, Katy Helms; his best friend, JR (Laurie) Sellers; and a host of extended family and friends. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
