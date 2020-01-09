Violet Jean Schinman, 96, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. A memorial service to honor her life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 2864 South Brannon Stand Road Dothan, AL 36305 at 1:00pm. A private family burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Gideons International for Bibles. Mrs. Schinman was born June 9, 1923 to the late Henry and Mary Wegner in Detroit Michigan. She and her family moved to Miami, FL in 1962 and resided there for 18 years. Mr. and Mrs. Schinman then relocated to Jasper, AL, living there for 20 years until moving to Dothan in 2000. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and was active in the music program. Mrs. Schinman was a lively, God loving woman who loved her family very much. Survivors include, her sons, Gary B. (Gail) Schinman, Richard L. (Lois) Schinman; her daughter, Kathleen A. (Mike) Richardson; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer (Tommy) Yeager, David (Nicci) Schinman, Michelle (Patrick) Wilder, Dawn (Garrick) Barnett, Josh Richardson, Tim (Amy) Richardson and Mark Richardson; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Schinman, Violet
To plant a tree in memory of Violet Schinman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.