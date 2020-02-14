Debborah Oppert Scholtz passed away at her home in Clearwater, FL on February 9, 2020. She was born January 9, 1950 in Dothan, AL to George Louis & Claire "Sue" Oppert. She moved to Clearwater in the late 1960's where she met her husband of 46 years. She is survived by her husband, Frank, 3 children Daniel, Dara & Leah, sister Cindy (Rick) Fraze, 2 grandsons John & Samuel and many nieces and nephews. So many friends were like family as well. She loved gardening and reading. But what brought her the most joy was gathering people together at her home and cooking for them. Please join us to celebrate Debbie's life on March 28th from 12-5 at her home in Clearwater.

