William "Bill" Wayne Schwartz has departed his beloved town of Enterprise to be with our Lord in his celestial home, Sept.14, 2019. He was 98 years old. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 o'clock Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at First United Methodist Church and will be officiated by Rev. Tonya Elmore. Visitation will precede the service at 1:00. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330. Bill was born on August 30, 1921 in Mandan, North Dakota where he lived until graduating high school in 1939. On April 1, 1941 he joined the U.S. Navy and was assigned to Corpus Christi, Texas where he served as an aircraft maintenance man. He served at a number of posts during World War II including Luoty N. Africa and Norfolk VA before resigning from the navy in 1947. That same year he met Doris "Dot" Nelson and on August 4, 1947 the two were married. Over the course of his career he also served in both the US Army and the Air Force, including tours in N. Korea and Alaska before completing his career as a Civil Services Instructor in 1983. Having been assigned to Ft Rucker during his time as a flight instructor, Bill and Dottie moved to Enterprise in 1962 where they remained until his passing. He loved and trusted the lord with all of his heart, soul, mind and strength. He demonstrated this every day through the great joy with which he lived his life and the loving kindness he always showed to his family, his friends, and his neighbors. He was a loving husband for 72 years to his wife Doris "Dottie" Nelson Schwartz, an incredible father to his daughter Terri Sigler and son-in-law Wayne Sigler, as well as an amazing grandfather and great-grandfather to Taryn Beall, Carlton Beall, Caleb Sigler, Casey Sigler, Joshua Sigler, Hannah Sigler, Josiah Beall, Lydia Beall, Gwendolyn Sigler, and Evangeline Sigler. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
