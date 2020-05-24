Ms. Alice Faye Scott, of Dothan, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Southeast Health after a brief illness. She was 66. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Friends may view and sign the guest book on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Glover Funeral Home Chapel. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount of Olives Cemetery in Cottonwood. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Food Bank, 382 Twitchell Road, Dothan, AL 36303. Ms. Scott was born on December 22, 1953 in Dothan, the daughter of James Otis Adams and Bronnie McNeal Adams. She was a 1972 Graduate of Cottonwood High School and Cosmetology School at Wallace College and later Massage Therapy School in Tallahassee, Florida. Faye worked with Cottonwood Industries, Ted's Jewelers, Kutt Above in Dothan, and as a Massage Therapist for many years. Faye was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Dothan and she loved Alabama Football and the Cottonwood Bears. She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law, Luke Scott, aunt, Audrey Mercer and good friend, Dr. Keith Granger. Survivors include: son, Ben Scott, Dothan; sister, Janice Schwadron, Dothan; companion, Cleveland Adams, Cottonwood; Special in-law family members, Stan Scott and Frog, Dothan; Steve and Debbie Scott, Dothan; mother-in-law, Helon Scott, Dothan; all the Faye Adams family members; several special cousins and many special friends including the Kutt Above family, Physical Therapy family, Bobby Perkins and Lily Long, Columbia, MO. Faye was special to everyone who knew her. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.
