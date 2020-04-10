Mr. Louie Harmon Seagers of Ashford passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 89. A private graveside will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery due to the Covid19 restrictions. Mr. Seagers is preceded in death by his parents John C. Seagers and Lula Dees Seagers, wife Linda, brothers Simon, Oliver, Ollie, Charlie, Johnny, sisters Retha and Jewel and grandchild Rebecca Suzanne Hornsby. Survivors include children Patricia Buie, Debi Hornsby (Steve), Sandy McCord (Steve), Kim Routzong (Robert) and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
