Eiko Oshiro Seale, born in Mindanao, Philippines and raised in Okinawa, Japan, died of cancer at the age of 83 on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Matsu Oshiro; her father, Shintaro Oshiro; her son, Joseph John Seale; her sisters, Kazuko Johnson and Hatsu Oshiro; and her brother, Shinei Oshiro. She is survived by her children, Lodi Soderholm of Eugene, Oregon and Carmen Adams (Bill) of Dothan, Alabama; her brother, Shintoku Oshiro of Okinawa, Japan; her grandchildren, Kimberly Davis (Brad), Jeanna Matalon (Ryan), Melissa Soderholm, and Joe Soderholm (Robin); her great-grandchildren, McKenzie Carlson, William Carlson, Dominic Soderholm, Hailey Soderholm, and Marley Matalon. She was a courageously strong, beautiful, vibrant woman whose smile felt like sunshine on your heart and whose infectious laughter brought so much joy to those around her. She was creatively resourceful and could make almost anything she needed with yarn or fabric. One of her passions lie in flowers. They made her happy and she shared that happiness in every exquisite arrangement she made for others. "To see a world in a grain of sand, and a heaven in a wild flower" William Blake www.wardwilson.com
