Maxie Searcy, age 78, a lifelong resident of Enterprise, died Friday, May 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. Maxie was a member of First Baptist Church for 69 years. He enjoyed following the Enterprise Wildcat and Auburn Tiger football teams. He was a 1960 graduate of Enterprise High School, a 1964 graduate of Auburn University, and a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity at Auburn. He loved sports and was a lifelong subscriber to SPORTS ILLUSTRATED magazine. Maxie loved his Sunday School Class and was a longtime usher and deacon, as was his father before him, at First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to The Church Planting Fund, First Baptist Church, 302 N. Main St., Enterprise, AL 36330. Maxie was preceded in death by his infant son, his parents, Lomax and Dorothy Searcy, his brother, Bill Searcy, his nephew, Warren Wells, and his brother-in-law, Lance Wells. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Permelia Lott Searcy, Enterprise; son, Ed Searcy and wife, Kara, Atlanta, GA; daughter, Susanne Church and husband, Fenn, Birmingham; grandchildren, Addie, Ethan, and Olivia Searcy; sisters, Faye Wells, Montgomery; Anne Blackwell and husband, Larry, Pike Road; sisters-in-law, Eddie Searcy, Enterprise; Mitzi Watson and husband, William, Dothan, AL. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Mike Henry steps down as Headland High basketball coach
-
Police say argument leads to man strangling girlfriend
-
Carroll opts not to rehire boys basketball coach Raymond White
-
Former Dale County star Whatley signs with Cleveland Browns
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.