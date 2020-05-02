Maxie Searcy, age 78, a lifelong resident of Enterprise, died Friday, May 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. Maxie was a member of First Baptist Church for 69 years. He enjoyed following the Enterprise Wildcat and Auburn Tiger football teams. He was a 1960 graduate of Enterprise High School, a 1964 graduate of Auburn University, and a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity at Auburn. He loved sports and was a lifelong subscriber to SPORTS ILLUSTRATED magazine. Maxie loved his Sunday School Class and was a longtime usher and deacon, as was his father before him, at First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to The Church Planting Fund, First Baptist Church, 302 N. Main St., Enterprise, AL 36330. Maxie was preceded in death by his infant son, his parents, Lomax and Dorothy Searcy, his brother, Bill Searcy, his nephew, Warren Wells, and his brother-in-law, Lance Wells. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Permelia Lott Searcy, Enterprise; son, Ed Searcy and wife, Kara, Atlanta, GA; daughter, Susanne Church and husband, Fenn, Birmingham; grandchildren, Addie, Ethan, and Olivia Searcy; sisters, Faye Wells, Montgomery; Anne Blackwell and husband, Larry, Pike Road; sisters-in-law, Eddie Searcy, Enterprise; Mitzi Watson and husband, William, Dothan, AL. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maxie Searcy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

