Norman Edgar Searcy, age 78 of Ozark, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020 at his home under the care of Dale Community Hospice. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
To plant a tree in memory of Norman Searcy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.