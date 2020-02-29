William B. (Bill) Searcy, age 68, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home, after a short illness of Glioblastoma cancer. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Enterprise with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall at 12:00 pm on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, Children's Playground Project, 302 North Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330 or to: Enterprise YMCA, PO Box 310700, Enterprise, AL 36331. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, J Lomax and Dorothy Bevis Searcy; three cousins, Jim Dyar; Jacquelyn Dyar Thompson and Jack Searcy; a nephew, Warren Wells and brother-in-law, Lance Wells. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Eddie Smith Searcy, Enterprise, AL; two sons, William Edward and Kate Searcy, Enterprise, AL; Stephen Joshua and Alicia Searcy, Fairhope, AL; five grandsons, Ledge, Shep, Luke, Smith and Hatten Searcy; brother, Maxie Searcy (Permelia) Enterprise, AL; sisters, Faye Searcy Wells, Montgomery, AL; Ann Searcy Blackwell (Larry) Pike Road, AL; cousin-in-law, Harrell Thompson; cousins, Rob Thompson; Terri Thompson Averett (Bruce); Jim Thompson (Beverly); Greg Thompson (Jodee); Chris Searcy (Doll). You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
