Deryl Wayne Seifried, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of September 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Deryl was born in Winner, South Dakota on February 13, 1930. When he was still a toddler, Deryl's family relocated to Silverton, Oregon where he lived until he joined the Army at the age of 17. Over the next 23 years, Deryl would earn the rank of Chief Warrant Officer W-3 and serve in both the Korean and Vietnam wars before retiring and beginning a career in the private sector. During his time in the Army, Deryl earned a Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War. While Deryl considered service to his country to be his ultimate duty, his greatest achievement was his family. After returning from Korea in 1954, Deryl found himself in Camp Rucker, Alabama where he met and married the love of his life, Nadine. Over the next six decades, Deryl and Nadine would build a life together where he became the patriarch of his close-knit children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After retiring from the Army and settling in Dothan, Deryl joined the newspaper business and became the Advertising Director for The Dothan Progress. For two decades, Deryl worked with business leaders across the Wiregrass to create and publish effective advertising. After his second retirement, Deryl gladly assumed the role of "Papa" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For the past 7 years, Deryl lived in Birmingham where he enjoyed being close to his entire family. Deryl was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Seifried and Fern Seifried Jorgensen as well as his brother Clayton Seifried and sisters Myrna Cinnamon and Joyce Barnes. Deryl is survived by his wife of 65 years Nadine Seifried of Birmingham; daughters Kim (Bill) Kreis, Birmingham and Kathy Seifried, Birmingham; grandchildren Jonathan Seifried, Auburn; Deryl Kathryn (Charles) Campbell, Orange Beach; William Kreis, Birmingham; and Mary Edith (Jake) Hubbard, Huntsville; great-grandchildren Charlie, Marigold, and Finley Campbell, Orange Beach; and his sister Kay Stoltz, Salem, Oregon. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at North Shelby Baptist Church in Birmingham with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. A private burial with full military honors will occur following the funeral service at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.
