ASHFORDGina Maria Sellers, a resident of Ashford, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019, in a local hospital. She was 56. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.
