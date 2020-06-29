Robert Lee Sellers, a resident of Extendicare Nursing Home, died peacefully there on June 27, 2020. He was the widow of the late Marlene M. Sellers. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 3 P.M. in the Cottonwood City Cemetery in Cottonwood, Alabama with Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in Mr. Sellers' honor to Hickory Grove Baptist Church at P.O. Box 205 Cottonwood, AL 36320.

