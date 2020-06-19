Sue Culbreth Sellers, a resident of Columbia, died early Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, in the Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was 86. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 22, 2020, in the Ebenezer Baptist Church with Dr. Nash Wills, Reverend Don Tew and Pastor Vann Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends form 10:00 until 11:00 AM Monday in the church sanctuary. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3894 Ebenezer Road, Columbia, AL 36319. Mrs. Sellers was born and reared in the Sigma Community of Houston County and lived in the Ebenezer Community most of her lifetime. She was a graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia and Troy University where she received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. Mrs. Sellers retired from Ashford High School as an English Teacher. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where in earlier years, she served in many capacities. Mrs. Sellers was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Alexander Culbreth and Ettie Mae Webb Culbreth, her husband, James Louie Sellers, a grandson, James Clay Sellers, II, a sister, Minnie Maude Benefield, six brothers, Earl Culbreth, Bill Culbreth, Robert Culbreth, Winton Culbreth, Charles Culbreth and Max Culbreth. Surviving relatives include a son, Clay Sellers (Molly), Columbia; a daughter, Stephanie Weeks (Chris), Seoul, South Korea; four grandchildren, Colby Sellers, Cooper Sellers, Sam Weeks (Anna), and Lily Weeks; five great-grandchildren, Chloe Sellers, River Sellers, Ryder McIntyre, Kendall Hutcheson and Liahm Selman; numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
