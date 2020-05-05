Mr. Joey D. Senn, a resident of Ozark, died late Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020 at his home. He was 47. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bill Hart and Dr. Scott E. Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. All COVID-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines will be enforced during scheduled services. Joey was raised in Ariton, Alabama having moved to Ozark in 2014. He was currently employed with Coffee County Farmer's Co-Op in Elba. Joey's passion was riding bulls, which he started in high school, and was known as "The Horse Whisperer". His other hobbies included hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed cooking and loved his family. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Darwood Frank Senn. Surviving relatives include his wife, Stephanie Grimes Senn, Ozark; his children, Marissa Hope Thomas (Ashley), Brundidge; Joseph Blake Senn (Kendra); Danielle Necole Rudd, William Bryan Phillips (Jessie), Vanessa Nikole Moates (Shane Leatherwood), all of Ozark; grandchildren, Caroline Ceciley Thomas and Bryson Carter Moates; parents, Darwood and Mildred Waydean Senn, Ariton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donnell and Linda Grimes, Ariton; two sisters, Ann Green (Brad), Brundidge and Margaret Husen (George), Mounds, OK; nieces and nephew, Lexi Green, Skylar Husen and Kolby Green; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and hunting buddies. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
